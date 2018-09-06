hISTORY eNDED:

September 6, 2018
The Silly Debate About Socialism (Froma Harrop, September 6, 2018, Creators)
What's with all this socialism business? A handful of lefty candidates are calling themselves socialists without a single radical socialistic item on their promise lists. They seem to have little idea of what socialism is. And most of the conservatives talking back to them don't seem to know, either.
Socialism in America in 2018 is too conservative for Richard Nixon.
