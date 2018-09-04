HIS LIPS WERE MOVING (profanity alert):

In one revelatory anecdote, Woodward describes a scene in the White House residence. Trump's lawyer, convinced the President would perjure himself, put Trump through a test -- a practice interview for the one he might have with Mueller. Trump failed, according to Dowd, but the President still insisted he should testify.





Woodward writes that Dowd saw the "full nightmare" of a potential Mueller interview, and felt Trump acted like an "aggrieved Shakespearean king."





But Trump seemed surprised at Dowd's reaction, Woodward writes. "You think I was struggling?" Trump asked.





Then, in an even more remarkable move, Dowd and Trump's current personal attorney Jay Sekulow went to Mueller's office and re-enacted the mock interview. Their goal: to argue that Trump couldn't possibly testify because he was incapable of telling the truth.





"He just made something up. That's his nature," Dowd said to Mueller.





The passage is an unprecedented glimpse behind the scenes of Mueller's secretive operation -- for the first time, Mueller's conversations with Trump's lawyers are captured.





"I need the president's testimony," Mueller said. "What was his intent on Comey? ... I want to see if there was corrupt intent."





Despite Dowd's efforts, Trump continued to insist he could testify. "I think the President of the United States cannot be seen taking the fifth," Trump said.





Dowd's argument was stark: "There's no way you can get through these. ... Don't testify. It's either that or an orange jump suit."





What he couldn't say to Trump, according to Woodward, was what Dowd believed to be true: "You're a [***]ing liar."