HE NEVER FAILS TO REMIND YOU...:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the New York Times after the news outlet published a column this week by an anonymous administration official questioning his fitness for office.









..why Anonymous and the Resistance can be said to be defending the Constitution.











