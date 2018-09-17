September 17, 2018

GREATEST WAR EVER:

Reports: Russian Military Plane Carrying 14 Disappears Near Syrian Coast (Radio Liberty, September 18, 2018)

News reports say a Russian military surveillance plane with 14 crew members has disappeared over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and CNN says Syrian anti-aircraft forces may have shot it down.

Russia's state news agency TASS quoted a Defense Ministry official as saying that the Il-20 aircraft disappeared from radar at around the same time that Israeli F-16 fighters attacked targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

Posted by at September 17, 2018 10:48 PM

  

« (ONLY CERTAIN) BLACK LIVES MATTER: | Main