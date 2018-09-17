September 17, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Reports: Russian Military Plane Carrying 14 Disappears Near Syrian Coast (Radio Liberty, September 18, 2018)
News reports say a Russian military surveillance plane with 14 crew members has disappeared over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and CNN says Syrian anti-aircraft forces may have shot it down.Russia's state news agency TASS quoted a Defense Ministry official as saying that the Il-20 aircraft disappeared from radar at around the same time that Israeli F-16 fighters attacked targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.
