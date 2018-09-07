GOSH, COMEDY IS GOING TO MISS HIM:





President Trump called Friday for the Justice Department to investigate the anonymous author of an op-ed depicting a "resistance" inside the government and said he is considering taking legal action against the New York Times for publishing it.





It doesn't get any better than the reality that the DOJ sleeper cell will Resist this order, demonstrating the accuracy of Anonymous..



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2018 6:25 PM

