GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:





Considering the magnitude of the defeat, it was surprising Cossack nobleman Pylyp Orlyk had the energy to even put pen to paper -- let alone conceive of a visionary political idea that would shape Ukrainian thinking for centuries to come. The army of Swedish King Charles XII, along with its local Zaporozhian Cossack allies, had just been routed by Peter I of Russia across what's now central Ukraine, diminishing Sweden's standing as one of the continent's dominant powers and cementing Russia's grip over Eastern Europe.





Thousands died in the June 1709 campaign, and Charles fled southwest to Ottoman-controlled territory, now part of Moldova. With him came Cossack leader Ivan Mazepa, as well as Orlyk, Mazepa's trusted and well-educated counselor. Defeated, Orlyk was not discouraged: Fluent in several languages and conversant in political theory, he threw himself into a political project envisaging a form of democratic rule over the territory the Cossacks had just abandoned -- but had increasingly come to consider their own.





Not only was the resulting document a landmark in Ukrainian political thought, but some believe the Orlyk Constitution, as it's known, was one of the world's first such treatises, empowering the citizenry and introducing the separation of powers long before the American or French constitutions were enacted. Yet because history is written by the winners, it was lost to history, says Frank Sysyn, director of the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies in Toronto. "The Orlyk Constitution and Orlyk's activity," he says, "becomes to a great degree symbolic in the way that lost causes can be symbolic."