GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

The French government wants to introduce more English lessons in primary schools to boost foreign-language teaching across France and improve the nation's poor language skills.





On Wednesday, France's ministry of education will publish a series of recommendations to achieve this, which will include teaching primary schools pupils subjects like science, history and maths in English and broadcasting cartoons in English and other foreign languages on public television.





The report was co-written by a British journalist.





"The aim is to boost the level of pupils in English, and also in a second foreign language. Being able to express oneself correctly is also crucial," the government said.