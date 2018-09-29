FREELOADERS!:

KITTERY, Maine -- It was the American dream for Michael and Chen Leung.





A modest storefront tucked at the end of a Route 1 building, representing a 7,000-mile journey.





They began as farmers in China living in poverty, eventually crossing the globe to provide a "plentiful palace" of food for the people of Kittery and beyond.





After 25 years of food service at Chun Ping Lau, and virtually no rest, the Leungs will end their tenure operating the beloved Chinese restaurant, and pass the reins to another immigrant couple, who bear a dream akin to the one they had many years ago.