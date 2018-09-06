FOR ALL THE rIGHT's HYSTERIA ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD...:





A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Wednesday ordered independent candidate Shaun Brown removed from the ballot in Virginia's 2nd District congressional race, finding that her qualifying petition was tainted by "forgery" and "out and out fraud."





Many of those signatures were gathered by staffers working for the incumbent Republican, Scott Taylor, who is seeking a second term. Five current or former staffers for the congressman declined to answer questions in court, invoking their Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. A separate criminal probe into the matter is ongoing; a state police investigator attended the civil hearing.