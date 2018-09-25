September 25, 2018
FOOL'S ERRAND:
Kushner's mission improbable: Winning over wealthy Trump skeptics (ALEX ISENSTADT, 09/23/2018, Politico)
Jared Kushner huddled behind closed doors with some of the Republican Party's most powerful donors at a midtown Manhattan hotel earlier this month.The mission: convince them that the Trump White House isn't a mess.While the administration raced to extinguish that day's firestorm -- President Donald Trump's denial of Hurricane Maria's 2,975-person death toll -- Kushner insisted that the circuslike perception is wrong.
