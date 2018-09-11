September 11, 2018
FIRST THE RESULTS, THEN THE "SCIENCE":
The Elasticity of Science (Kyle Myers, 8/22/18, Harvard University)
This paper estimates the degree to which scientists are willing to change the direction of their work in exchange for resources. Novel data from the National Institutes of Health is used to estimate an entry model that accounts for strategic interactions. Inducing a scientist to change their direction by 1 standard deviation, a qualitatively small difference, requires a four-fold increase in funds, an extra $1 million per year.
