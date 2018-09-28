EVERYONE WANTS TO TALK....:





The Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Virginia hosted a group in September called ACT for America, which describes itself as an organization dedicated to educating and training Americans to "help prevent criminal activity and terrorism."

But Muslim Advocates accuses ACT for America of being a "white supremacist-aligned anti-Muslim hate group." Muslim Advocates has pressed Hyatt and other hotel companies to refuse to rent to ACT for America.









...but no one wants to be held accountable for their speech.



