EVEN SAFE SEATS ARE IN TROUBLE:





While the official turnout figures won't be issued by the secretary of state's office for several days, a look at the unofficial numbers from The Associated Press showed that about 120,000 ballots were cast in the only statewide primary, the Democratic governor's race.





Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicted about 90,000 ballots would be cast, and while the veteran election official usually has his finger on the level of interest of Granite State voters, he underestimated the Democratic interest this time. The previous record for Democratic midterm state primary turnout was 69,965 in 2002. [...]





Young voters turned out in big numbers, prompted in part by a strong get-out-the-vote effort on college campuses by billionaire activist Tom Steyer's NextGen America.