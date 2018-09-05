EVEN IF HE WEREN'T A RACIST...:

I am well aware of Farrakhan's service to the black community and that he and Franklin had a personal relationship. I am well aware, too, that others -- including several organizers of last year's Women's March -- also have supported Farrakhan at times, as if the good he has done eradicates his bigotry. (In an odd way, Farrakhan is a victim of the racism he both espouses and fights. He has to know that few people view him positively -- some because he's a bigot, but some, alas, because he's black.)





But those who defend Farrakhan and the people who shared the stage with him at Franklin's funeral act as if victims cannot be oppressors. This is simply not the case.