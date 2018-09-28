DUDE, YOU JUST OUTED YOURSELF:

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, speaking at the Committee's Friday meeting, said such a subpoena would be pointless because even if Judge were called to testify, he'd plead the Fifth:





It is not complicated what would happen if he were subpoenaed. If he came before this committee, any defense lawyer would tell Mr. Judge not to testify. Now I understand politically Democratic members of the Senate would very much like to see a man who has struggled with addiction most of his life pleading the Fifth. At that would make great theatrics. That would make a great political theatrics. It wouldn't help one iota in the search for the truth.





This is strange for Cruz to acknowledge given that he--and nearly every other Republican--are insistent that it's been proven that no assault involving Kavanaugh and Judge ever took place, and beyond that that no party like the one Ford describes ever took place. If that's such an established fact, then how could Judge possibly put himself in legal jeopardy by stating as much at a hearing?