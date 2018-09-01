DONALD'S A RUSSIAN AGENT; THEY SHOULD HAVE PAID FOR THE INAUGURATION:

W. Samuel Patten, an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, admitted on Friday that he paid $50,000 for tickets to President Donald Trump's inauguration for a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch he was representing and another Russian individual.





The disclosure, included as part of a plea agreement Patten entered into with prosecutors, appears to be the first official confirmation that money from pro-Russian interests was funneled to the Trump inaugural committee in order to help foreigners gain access to events connected to Trump's January 2017 swearing-in ceremony.