DONALD WHO?:

: China and Russia foil Pompeo's maximum pressure campaign for North Korea. (COLUM LYNCH, ROBBIE GRAMER | SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, Foreign Policy)

China and Russia pressed the U.N. Security Council Thursday to ease economic sanctions on North Korea, marking a sharp break with the United States and its campaign to maintain a policy of "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang until it eliminates his nuclear weapons program.





The big-power clash dealt a blow to the efforts of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who hosted the council session, to rally support to maintain economic pressure on North Korea as he lays the groundwork for a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.





Pompeo met Wednesday with North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, to lay the groundwork for the summit. At Thursday's meeting, he urged the council to remain steadfast in enforcing sanctions.





"We must not forget what's brought us this far: the historic international pressure campaign that this council had made possible through the sanctions it imposed," he said. "Enforcement of U.N. Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until we realize the fully, final, verified denuclearization."





China and Russia had their own plans, however.