September 19, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
FBI, DOJ Plan Redactions Despite Trump's Document Order (Chris Strohm, September 19, 2018, Bloomberg)
President Donald Trump has demanded the "immediate declassification" of sensitive materials about the Russia investigation, but the agencies responsible are expected to propose redactions that would keep some information secret, according to three people familiar with the matter.The Justice Department, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are going through a methodical review and can't offer a timeline for finishing, said the people, who weren't authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive matter.
Meanwhile, he's also acknowledged that not only has he not read any of the material but that he's basically just responding to the talking heads who think there must be a conspiracy hiding somewhere. It's another delicious disaster of his own making.
