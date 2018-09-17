DONALD WHO?:

"Russia has engaged in a concerted campaign in the Security Council to cover up violations of sanctions, whether they're committed by Russians or citizens of other states," U.S. Ambassador the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an address to the U.N. Security Council. "The United States has evidence of consistent and wide-ranging Russian violations."





Monday's urgent meeting of the Security Council followed accusations by Haley that Russia pressured U.N. experts to alter an independent report implicating Russian actors in violations of North Korea sanctions. After discovering that a section of the report on violations by Russia and other countries had been altered, the U.S. prevented the report from being made public.