September 13, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
U.S. accuses Russia of covering up breaches of North Korea sanctions (Michelle Nichols, 9/13/18, Reuters)
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of U.N. sanctions on North Korea by Russians after Moscow pushed for changes to be made to an independent report on sanctions violations.
Nailing Donald's two best buds for violations is way more effective than an anonymous op-ed.
