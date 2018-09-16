CRAZY LOVE:

Trump recently received the letter from Kim seeking another face-to-face. Kim also sent a letter on Aug. 1, prompting Trump to tweet, "thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!"





Kim has thus drawn affection from the leader of a superpower who is old enough to be Kim's father.





U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had planned to visit North Korea in late August, but Kim was noncommittal about meeting him. This suggests Kim only intends to negotiate with the author of "The Art of the Deal."





For Kim, giving up a nuclear program that North Korea has spent decades bringing to fruition, is the last resort. Kim seems to believe he can guarantee the safety of his regime by giving Trump hope that this is possible. So he is playing along with the facade Trump is so eagerly building that the two leaders "like each other!"