CONFUSION TO THE ENEMY (profanity alert):





Yesterday, Bob Woodward's publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Woodward's new book, Fear, has sold more than 750,000 copies and is on its way to a ninth printing. A CNN poll released this week showed Trump's approval rating plummeting to 36 percent. With the midterm elections less than two months away, the West Wing is girding for Republicans to lose the House and even the Senate, sources said. Ivanka Trump is even worried about impeachment, a source close to her told me. "It's just horrible," a former White House official said.





As the parade of former allies and employees who've turned on him gets longer, Trump is increasingly embittered. According to sources, Trump has been furious at former economic adviser Gary Cohn and staff secretary Rob Porter for their apparent cooperation with Woodward's book. "Trump thinks he took Gary in and gave him a job when he was going nowhere at Goldman," a Trump adviser told me. According to the adviser, Trump let it be known to Cohn and Porter that he would attack them publicly if they didn't disavow the book. (On Tuesday, they both did.) "The president has had it," a former West Wing official said. "When books like this come out, he tends to shut down and calls up people he sees on TV saying good things about him."





But Trump's anger over Woodward's book is dwarfed by his continuing fixation on the anonymous New York Times op-ed. Sources told me Trump is "obsessed," "lathered," and "freaked out" that the leaker is still in his midst. His son Don Jr. has told people he's worried Trump isn't sleeping because of it, a source said. Meetings have been derailed by Trump's suspicion. "If you look at him the wrong way, he'll spend the next hour thinking you wrote it," a Republican close to the White House said. Much of what's fueling Trump's paranoia is that he has no clear way to identify the author.