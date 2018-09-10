September 10, 2018
CONFUSION TO THE ENEMY:
Omarosa Is Back With More Tapes and a Guess About the Mystery Op-Ed Writer (MATTHEW ZEITLIN, SEPT 10, 2018, Slate)
[S]he speculated on who the latest senior administration official to bash the president was: She said she believed the New York Times op-ed writer was a senior official in Vice President Mike Pence's office. (The vice president has denied the op-ed came from him or anyone on his staff.) While she didn't say the name, she referred to his chief of staff, who is Nick Ayers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2018 6:01 PM