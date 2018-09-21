September 21, 2018

CONFUSED ABOUT WORSHIP:

Texas Republicans apologise to Indians for 'offensive' Hindu ad (BBC, 9/20/18)

The ad, published to celebrate a Hindu festival for the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, also included the political message: "Would you worship a donkey or an elephant? The choice is yours." [...]

"While we appreciate the Fort Bend County GOP's attempt to reach out to Hindus on an important Hindu festival, its ad -- equating Hindus' veneration of the Lord Ganesha with choosing a political party based on its animal symbol -- is problematic and offensive," said HAF Board Member Rishi Bhutada in an official statement.

