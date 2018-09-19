CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:

Since 1970, more Americans have lived in the suburbs than central cities. In 2010, suburbanites outnumbered city and rural dwellers combined for the first time. We Americans live in a suburban nation.





Despite several concerted efforts by city governments to lure residents, suburbanization continues largely unabated. Census figures from earlier this year show that suburbs of warm climate "Sun Belt" cities in the South and West continue to grow, while cities in the cold climate "Snow Belt" of the Midwest and Northeast decline.





Smaller metropolitan areas with fewer than 500,000 people have also grown, related to an improving economy and job creation in smaller urban centers.