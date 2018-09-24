September 24, 2018
CHOOSING JOBS THAT PROVIDE ACCESS (degeneracy alert):
The Creator Of One Of YouTube's Top Tween Channels Was Arrested For Molesting A Minor. YouTube Is Keeping The Channel Up. (Charlie Warzel, 9/24/18, BuzzFeed News)
For weeks now, SevenAwesomeKids, part of one of YouTube's biggest and most active tween/teen girl channel networks, has been suspiciously dormant. The reason: Its owner and proprietor, Ian Rylett, was arrested this August in Florida for "lewd and lascivious molestation" involving one of the young girls who makes videos for his channels.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2018 6:58 PM