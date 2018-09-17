CAN YOU LIE ABOUT WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW?:





Do not count me among those who would minimize this alleged assault. I went to a high school that had more than its share of drunken parties, and my classmates could do crazy and stupid things, but an act like this was beyond the pale. This isn't "boys will be boys." Actions have consequences, and it's hardly unjust to tell a person that if he mistreated another human being like this -- even a long time ago -- he has to remain "merely" a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.





Since Kavanaugh has denied the story, however, the question of whether the event is so egregious that it should disqualify him is moot. At the very least, if the attack happened, he should be disqualified for lying.