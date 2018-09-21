C-O-L-L-U-S-I-O-N:

On June 3, 2016, Donald Trump Jr. received one of the most striking emails of the presidential campaign, offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government's "support for Mr. Trump."





Trump Jr. responded 17 minutes later: "if it's what you say I love it."





That email led to a meeting at Trump Tower that has become a central focus of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.





But the very day that email was sent, another exchange was taking place behind the scenes.





Documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News show that $3.3 million began moving on June 3 between two of the men who orchestrated the meeting: Aras Agalarov, a billionaire real estate developer close to both Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, and Irakly "Ike" Kaveladze, a longtime Agalarov employee once investigated for money laundering.





That money is on top of the more than $20 million that was flagged as suspicious, BuzzFeed News revealed earlier this month, after the money ricocheted among the planners and participants of the Trump Tower meeting.