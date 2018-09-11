BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT:

[T]his was the result from the Quinnipiac report that jumped out at me:





Do you think that President Trump is mentally stable, or not?





Yes, he's stable: 48%

No, he's not: 42%





The fact that a plurality of Americans said yes may seem like fairly good news for the president, but that's a rather generous way of looking at the results. For one thing, Trump couldn't quite crack the 50% mark on this question, which is hardly reassuring.





For another, we've reached the point in American history at which a major independent pollster feels justified asking the public about a sitting president's mental stability.