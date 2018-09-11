September 11, 2018

BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT:

Independent poll asks Americans whether Trump is 'mentally stable' (Steve Benen, 9/11/18, MSNBC)

[T]his was the result from the Quinnipiac report that jumped out at me:

Do you think that President Trump is mentally stable, or not?

Yes, he's stable: 48%
No, he's not: 42%

The fact that a plurality of Americans said yes may seem like fairly good news for the president, but that's a rather generous way of looking at the results. For one thing, Trump couldn't quite crack the 50% mark on this question, which is hardly reassuring.

For another, we've reached the point in American history at which a major independent pollster feels justified asking the public about a sitting president's mental stability.

