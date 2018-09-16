September 16, 2018

"BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THE MONEY IS":

Dalai Lama admits he knew about Buddhist teachers' sexual abuse (Deutsche Welle, 9/16/18)

The Dalai Lama, during a four-day visit to the Netherlands, has confirmed he was informed about historic sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers against their followers in Europe.

"I already did know these things, [it's] nothing new," the Dalai Lama said in response to a question on Dutch public television NOS late on Saturday.

"Twenty-five years ago... someone mentioned about a problem of sexual allegations" at a conference for western Buddhist teachers in Dharamshala, a hill town in northern India, he added.

Posted by at September 16, 2018 9:06 AM

  

« CRAZY LOVE: | Main | AND YOU THOUGHT SOCCER WAS STUPID?: »