"BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THE MONEY IS":

The Dalai Lama, during a four-day visit to the Netherlands, has confirmed he was informed about historic sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers against their followers in Europe.





"I already did know these things, [it's] nothing new," the Dalai Lama said in response to a question on Dutch public television NOS late on Saturday.





"Twenty-five years ago... someone mentioned about a problem of sexual allegations" at a conference for western Buddhist teachers in Dharamshala, a hill town in northern India, he added.