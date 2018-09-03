BANANA REPUBLICANISM:

President Trump criticized his attorney general Jeff Sessions for indicting two Republican congressmen -- who were early supporters of Trump -- at the cost of the GOP potentially losing "two easy wins" in the upcoming mid-term elections.





Referring to the two recent federal indictments of Republican congressmen, Rep. Duncan Hunter and Rep. Chris Collins, Trump tweeted, "Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...."