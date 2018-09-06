AT WHAT POINT WAS HE RAVELED?





Dr. Bandy Lee, who edited the best-selling book "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," told the Daily News Thursday the staffers contacted her because the President was "scaring" them.





Lee's revelation comes as Trump fumes in response to an anonymous op-ed about administration insiders White House tell-all by journalist Bob Woodward that claims there are grave concerns among the highest ranks of the Trump administration about the President's judgment.





Lee briefed a dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate last December about Trump's fitness to be President. But lawmakers on Capitol Hill weren't the only ones alarmed by the President's erratic behavior, his troubling tweets or his temper.





A pair of West Wing representatives contacted her two separate times on the same day because they believed the President was "unraveling."