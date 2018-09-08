September 8, 2018
AND HE DIDN'T EVEN GROPE HER:
Miss America contestant calls Trump the 'biggest issue facing our country today' (The Age, 9 September 2018)
When asked on Friday, the final night of the preliminary competition, what she believed was the most serious issue facing the nation, Madeline Collins, Miss West Virginia, name-checked the leader of the free world."Donald Trump is the biggest issue facing our country today," Collins responded. As captured on video by a Press of Atlantic City reporter, Collins continued: "Unfortunately, he has caused a lot of divide in our country, and until we can trust in him and the choices that he makes for our country, we cannot become united."
