September 18, 2018
...AND CHEAPER...:
Faced with a teacher shortage, West Texas school district may be latest to go virtual: As an oil boom increases housing hosts and lures staff away, the Ector County school board has struggled to recruit and retain enough teachers. (TEO ARMUS SEPT. 18, 2018, Texas Tribune)
Faced with a drastic shortage of teachers, one West Texas school district may join a small but growing group of Texas communities settling for hiring some only available via screens.The Ector County school board, which oversees Odessa and its western suburbs, will consider a proposal Tuesday to contract with "virtual teachers" through an Austin-based company, Proximity Learning, in order to fill some of its 240 vacant teaching positions."We'll look at any opportunity to fill those vacancies, and this is potentially a way to have certified teachers in front of our kids every day," said Michael Adkins, a spokesperson for the district.
