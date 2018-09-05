...AND CHEAPER...:

Glossy brochures with photos of young adults traipsing around leafy quads might dominate the popular imagination of what higher education looks like. But steadily and dramatically, we're seeing movement away from a life of lecture halls and dorms.





The decline from 18.3 million to 17.1 million (6.4 percent) is spelled out in a new study from the Babson Survey Research Group on online and distance learning. The study found a decline in higher ed enrollment overall, coupled with growth in students enrolled only in distance courses -- now at 3 million, or about 15 percent of the overall higher ed population. The drop on campus has been slow and steady in recent years, but it's become impossible to dismiss as a blip. "It's something that is death by a thousand cuts as opposed to a stab in the heart," says Jeff Seaman, co-director of Babson Survey Research Group, an education-focused firm affiliated with Babson College.





The decline has been uneven. For-profit colleges saw a whopping 44.1 percent drop in on-campus learners, as the industry suffered from bad press and fresh government crackdowns. Public and private nonprofit schools saw smaller, but still real, declines in campus students. [...]





Meanwhile, online learning is on the rise because of its lower cost, improving reputation and convenience for students with jobs and families.