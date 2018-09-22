September 22, 2018
AN INSTITUTION DEVOID OF MORAL AUTHORITY:
Vatican says Pope recognizes legitimacy of seven Chinese bishops (Reuters, 9/22/18)
The Vatican said on Saturday that Pope Francis had recognized the legitimacy of seven state-appointed Chinese bishops as part of a historic provisional agreement with Beijing.
It's not easy to be more contemptible than Donald, 'Awful abuses': US denounces China's treatment of Uighurs (AFP, 9/22/18):
"Hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of Uighurs are held against their will in so-called re-education camps where they're forced to endure severe political indoctrination and other awful abuses," Pompeo said in a speech on the state of religious freedom around the world."Their religious beliefs are decimated," Pompeo said.In a letter to Pompeo and the treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, and both Republican and Democratic members of Congress late last month called for sanctions on Chinese officials implicated in the internment of Uighurs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2018 8:28 AM
