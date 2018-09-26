AMEN, BROTHER:

When Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter went head-first into the Red Sox bullpen during a playoff game in 2013, Boston Police officer Steve Horgan became the most famous bullpen cop on the planet.





Nearly five years after David Ortiz's grand slam, he is still joyously re-creating his touchdown pose, which has become a famous Boston sports photo. Fans still line up before every game to get selfies taken with Horgan.





But time is running out.





The 33-year veteran is retiring in January.





"I feel it's just time to move on," he said in a Fenway Park interview interrupted several times by fans raising their arms.





"I want to pursue cooking. The first thing I want to do is go to the King Arthur Baking School and learn how to make bread properly."