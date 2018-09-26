September 26, 2018
AMEN, BROTHER:
These are the last days on the beat for Fenway's famous bullpen cop (Stan Grossfeld, September 25, 2018, Boston Globe)
When Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter went head-first into the Red Sox bullpen during a playoff game in 2013, Boston Police officer Steve Horgan became the most famous bullpen cop on the planet.Nearly five years after David Ortiz's grand slam, he is still joyously re-creating his touchdown pose, which has become a famous Boston sports photo. Fans still line up before every game to get selfies taken with Horgan.But time is running out.The 33-year veteran is retiring in January."I feel it's just time to move on," he said in a Fenway Park interview interrupted several times by fans raising their arms."I want to pursue cooking. The first thing I want to do is go to the King Arthur Baking School and learn how to make bread properly."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2018 4:30 AM