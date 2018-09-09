ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE (profanity alert):





"He's punch-drunk," one outside adviser said. "He's been hit so hard this week he doesn't know what to do." Another outside adviser to the White House added, "He's not happy he has saboteurs of unelected people trying to pull off a coup d'etat."





With Trump so far unable to execute a strategy to stanch the drip-drip-drip of damaging disclosures, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have taken the lead in getting control of the crisis. (The Washington Post reported that Trump said the only people he could trust were his family.) Earlier this week, they told Trump they were deeply troubled by the accounts in Woodward's book and blamed Chief of Staff John Kelly for many of the leaks, an outside adviser close to them told me. "'He's destroying your presidency,'" Ivanka told her father, the outside adviser, who was briefed on the conversation, said. Their hunt for the author of the Times op-ed may bring them into the final chapter of their long-running feud with Kelly.





According to three sources, Jared and Ivanka floated a theory on Wednesday that Kelly could be behind the Times op-ed. Under this scenario, the sources said, the op-ed was written by Zachary Fuentes, the deputy chief of staff, at the direction of Kelly. Jared and Ivanka have told people they suspect this because Kelly is the only one with an ego so large as to have convinced himself that he's saving the country from Trump, which was one of the op-ed's principal arguments. On Wednesday night, Ivanka and Jared laid out for Trump the theory that Fuentes might be the author, an outside adviser with knowledge of the conversation told me.