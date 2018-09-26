ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





Democrats had a 14-point margin, 55% to 41%, when likely voters were asked which party's candidate they would cast a ballot for if the election were held now. If that advantage holds up until election day, just less than six weeks away, it would almost surely be large enough to sweep a Democratic majority into the House. [...]





Roughly 3 out of 4 likely voters said they saw their vote this fall as an opportunity to express a view of Trump. For many, that view is negative: Those saying they planned to register opposition outnumbered Trump supporters, 45% to 29%.





Likely voters disapprove of Trump's overall performance in office by 57% to 39%, the poll found. Almost half of likely voters, 49%, said they "strongly" disapprove, while just under one-quarter, 24%, strongly approve.