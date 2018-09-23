September 23, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
This New Poll Is Terrible News for Republicans (DAN FRIEDMAN, SEPTEMBER 23, 2018, Mother Jones)
Democrats hold a 12-point lead in congressional preference among registered voters according to a new poll that suggests trouble for Republicans in the midterm congressional elections in six weeks.The new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows President Donald Trump is dragging down his party, with nearly six-in-ten saying they'd like to see significant changes in the direction President Donald Trump has been leading the country.
We made this mess; it's up to us to clean it up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2018 12:44 PM