September 23, 2018

ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

This New Poll Is Terrible News for Republicans (DAN FRIEDMAN, SEPTEMBER 23, 2018, Mother Jones)

Democrats hold a 12-point lead in congressional preference among registered voters according to a new poll that suggests trouble for Republicans in the midterm congressional elections in six weeks.

The new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows President Donald Trump is dragging down his party,  with nearly six-in-ten saying they'd like to see significant changes in the direction President Donald Trump has been leading the country. 

We made this mess; it's up to us to clean it up.

Posted by at September 23, 2018 12:44 PM

  

« BECAUSE THEY ARE AMERICAN: | Main | SCRATCH A GUN NUT...: »