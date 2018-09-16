ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

In February, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration to reunite a family separated at the border: a Congolese woman identified in court documents as Ms. L and her seven-year-old daughter. Half a year later, the lawsuit has forced the government to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union and other plaintiffs reached an agreement with the Justice Department that caps off separated families' legal victory over the Trump administration and its now-abandoned separation policy.





Under the new agreement, parents who were separated from their children will get another chance to prove that they're eligible to apply for asylum in the United States. If they fail to do so, they will be allowed to remain in the United States while their children's asylum cases are decided.





The plan, which immigrant advocates say could affect more than 1,000 parents, now needs to be approved by Dana Sabraw, the federal judge who ordered the Trump administration to reunite separated families by late July.