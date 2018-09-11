ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





[W]e decided to team up with 0ptimus, a data and technology firm based in Washington. Founded in 2013, 0ptimus is a Republican firm -- they once worked on Marco Rubio's presidential campaign -- that aimed to develop an unbiased, nonpartisan prediction model so it could show its clients in the worlds of both politics and finance where the winds were blowing.





Our exclusive first forecast shows blue-friendly skies ahead. The Democrats are almost certain to take over the U.S. House this fall, but that doesn't mean they will have a huge margin to work with in 2019. And the gathering blue wave looks like it will produce a status quo Senate, with Republicans holding onto control by a slim margin.





We find Democrats with an 89.9 percent chance of taking control of the House for the first time since 2010, with the most likely number of Democratic seats at 227, compared with 208 for Republicans.





In the Senate, Republicans have an 82.1 percent chance of capturing at least 50 seats -- which is what they'll need to control the upper chamber, with Vice President Mike Pence acting as a tiebreaker -- and we project them to have 51 seats.







