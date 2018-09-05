September 5, 2018
ALL ECONOMICS IS CONSERVATIVE:
U.S. trade deficit surges to five-month high as exports fall (Lucia Mutikani, 9/05/18, Reuters)
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased 9.5 percent to $50.1 billion as exports of soybeans and civilian aircraft dropped and imports hit a record high. The trade gap has now widened for two straight months. [...]The administration says eliminating the trade deficit will put the economy on a sustainable path of faster growth. But economists say some of the government's policies such as a $1.5 trillion tax cut package early this year will worsen the trade deficit. The fiscal stimulus has boosted consumer and business spending, drawing in more imports.
