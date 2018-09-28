ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

He cried.





Repeatedly, over everything from his dad's calendars to his family to lifting weights.





He brought up his daughter.





In an attempt to prove that he means no "ill will" to Ford and her family, Kavanaugh recalled one praying with his 10-year-old daughter and wife, during which the former allegedly asked to say a prayer for Ford.





"The other night, Ashley and my daughter Liza said their prayers," she said through tears. "And little Liza, all of 10 years old said to Ashley, 'We should pray for the woman.' That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old."





And all his female friends, who tell him he is a good person.





Kavanaugh claimed that he's friends with quite a few women, and said one had even confided in him about being sexually assaulted.





"One of those women friends from college -- a self-described liberal and feminist -- sent me a text last night that said, 'Deep breaths. You're a good man, a good man, a good man,'" he said, holding back tears, before proceeding to read texts from two other women who support him.