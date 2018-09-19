September 19, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'They remain puppets': Sesame Street, once again, shuts down speculation over Bert and Ernie's sexual orientation (Elahe Izadi, 9/19/18, Washington Post)
"As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation."
