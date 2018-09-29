ALL ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

Yet again, Hong Kong takes the top spot in the EFW rankings--a position it has held since 1980. Singapore remains second, as it has since 2005. The remaining top 10 most free nations are: New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, the United States, Georgia, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the latter two being tied for 10th spot. The three least free countries are Argentina, Libya, and Venezuela.





The positions of the economies in the EFW matter because there is a significant correlation between economic freedom and human well-being. To analyze this, the Fraser Institute splits the 161 measured countries into quartiles (i.e. each quartile represents a quarter of the economies) based on their level of economic freedom.