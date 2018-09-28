ACTIVE MEASURES:

A Russian-American businessman who donated a substantial sum to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election effort boasted to a senior figure in Moscow that he was "actively involved" in the Republican candidate's campaign, the Guardian can reveal.





Simon Kukes said he was helping Trump with "strategy development" and shared photos of his 29-year-old Russian girlfriend posing with the future president. [...]





Kukes's donations began two weeks after the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016, when Donald Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner discussed "dirt" on Hillary Clinton with a Russian lawyer.





In total Kukes gave $273,000 (£207,000) to Trump Victory - a fundraising committee that distributes donations between the candidate, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and state Republican parties. He had no previous history of giving money to political causes.