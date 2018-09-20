September 20, 2018
A SENSE OF WHO YOU ARE (profanity alert):
New racial controversy batters DeSantis: This is the fifth race-related issue concerning the Florida candidate, his gubernatorial campaign or one of its supporters. (MARC CAPUTO, 09/20/2018, Politico)
A Republican activist who donated more than $20,000 to Ron DeSantis and lined up a speech for him at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club called President Obama a "F---- MUSLIM N----" on Twitter recently, in addition to other inflammatory remarks.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 20, 2018 4:26 AM