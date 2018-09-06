A NORTHERN LAWYER WOULD HAVE HEARD OF DISCOVERY:

Moore alleges that he was lured to Washington, D.C., on the pretense of accepting an award for his support for Israel. Instead, he found himself being interviewed by "Col. Erran Morad," a Cohen character. During the taping, Cohen waved a "pedophile detector" at Moore, which beeped, at which point Moore ended the interview.





"This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore's reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage," the lawsuit states.