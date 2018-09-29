A GREAT MOMENT IN REPUBLICAN LIBERTY:





At its core what we see is an exercise where a man with every societal "privilege"--gender, race, elite schooling, wealth, political ties, position--is being held accountable just as the lowliest citizen would be.





And, we see a previously disadvantaged member of the society--a woman--being afforded the opportunity for justice, irrespective of the power of the other party.





For most Americans the controversy is this simple: if he is guilty of what he is accused of his nomination should be withdrawn; if he is not he should be confirmed.





An FBI investigation will go some way to determining if we can say one or the other with more certainty than we can currently.





This is a process to celebrate, not denigrate:





Classical republican writers maintained that to be free means to not be dominated--that is, not to be dependent on the arbitrary will of other individuals. The source of this interpretation of political liberty was the principle of Roman law that defines the status of a free person as not being subject to the arbitrary will of another person--in contrast to a slave, who is dependent on another person's will. As the individual is free when he or she has legal and political rights, so a people or a city is free insofar as it lives under its own laws. (*)



It's de rigueur to decry what an awful spectacle the Kavanaugh nomination has become, but we take quite the opposite view.

